PHIL 3300-001: FEMINIST PHILOSOPHY 12:30-1:50 T/TR in Eng/Phil room 450 Course Description: This class assumes that this basic tenet of feminism is true: people who identify or are identified as women are oppressed. Over the course of this semester, we will ask philosophical questions within feminism. What is feminism? What is sexism? Does sexism affect our sexual ethics? What does the oppression of women look like and how is it perpetuated? How do other aspects of one’s social and political identities change gendered oppression? A key theme throughout the course will be how to make feminism responsive to the diversity of women and the differing forms of subordination each faces. In pursuing that goal, we will read and listen to a number of women, including Sandra Bartky, Marilyn Frye, Kimberle´ Crenshaw, and Audre Lorde. Questions? Contact Dr. Zara Amdur, zara.amdur@ttu.edu Posted:

12/14/2023



Department: Women and Gender Studies





