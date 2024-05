We will be offering IN PERSON and VIRTUAL sessions! Join us for these twice-a-month trainings. We will cover topics such as Leading Student Employees, Mastering One-on-One Meetings, Employee Absences and more!

Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under “Frontline Leader Series” or email hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu.