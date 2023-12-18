MUSIC OF SPAIN STUDY ABROAD AT THE TTU CENTER IN SEVILLE SPAIN!



Program Dates



Summer I: May 13 – June 21, 2024

Summer II: June 24 – August 4, 2024





Space is limited, and preference for acceptance will be given to students who complete the application process at the earliest dates.



Fulfill your Creative Arts Core Curriculum requirement with a life-changing experience! Musicians are welcome, but no prior musical experience or prerequisite is required. This course will explore the diverse styles of Spanish music from the Middle Ages through the twentieth century.



Attend concerts in the gardens of the Real Alcazar (Royal Palace) in Seville and hear music in exotic venues in Seville. Experience amazing ancient historical sites and go on location to see the inspirations for great works of music. Enjoy excursions to Malaga on the Mediterranean, a winery, beach days, and much more!



PLEASE NOTE: ONLINE APPLICATIONS ARE NOW OPEN!

YOU CAN BEGIN THE APPLICATION PROCESS NOW AT:

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/studyabroad/students/

apply/programs/facultyled/musicofspain-sevilla.php



For more information contact: Dr. Eric Fried eric.fried@ttu.edu