LOOKING FOR AN INTERESTING, PRACTICAL ELECTIVE COURSE? NEED HELP WITH ADULTING?

FCSE 2300: Adulting 101, Real Skills for Real Life is open for the SUMMER 2024 term! REGISTER NOW! FCSE 2300-D01 (75114) or FCSE 2300-D02 (75349) Topics: responsible choices in life and relationships, problem solving techniques, coping with stress, overall wellness, employment skills, clothing maintenance, healthy food choices, basic meal preparation, preparing taxes, using a budget, and other immediately applicable skills for real life! For more information, contact Dr. Gencie Houy at gencie.houy@ttu.edu. Posted:

3/29/2024



Originator:

Ashlee Murden



Email:

ashlee.murden@ttu.edu



Department:

FCSE Family and Consumer Sciences





