LOOKING FOR AN INTERESTING, PRACTICAL ELECTIVE COURSE? NEED HELP WITH ADULTING?

FCSE 2300: Adulting 101, Real Skills for Real Life is open for the SUMMER 2024 term!

REGISTER NOW!  FCSE 2300-D01 (75114) or FCSE 2300-D02 (75349)

 Topics: responsible choices in life and relationships, problem solving techniques, coping with stress, overall wellness, employment skills, clothing maintenance, healthy food choices, basic meal preparation, preparing taxes, using a budget, and other immediately applicable skills for real life!  For more information, contact Dr. Gencie Houy at gencie.houy@ttu.edu.
Posted:
4/16/2024

Originator:
Ashlee Murden

Email:
ashlee.murden@ttu.edu

Department:
FCSE Family and Consumer Sciences


