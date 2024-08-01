Who is eligible? Individuals diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease and their family members (e.g., adult child, spouse/informal family caregiver, sibling, etc.).

What will I do? Participants in this study will answer questions about their quality of life, personality, family functioning, and grief. For your participation, you will receive a $20 Amazon gift card.

Where? Individuals with P.D. will complete the study measures in person at the Garrison Institute on Aging in Lubbock, TX. Family members may meet there or complete the survey online.

Questions? If you are interested in joining this research study or have any questions, please contact Amanda Reed at Amanda.K.Reed@ttu.edu or (806)600-4588.





This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.