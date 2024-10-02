|
Earn some service hours and make a difference by volunteering at Tech Savvy! Tech Savvy is a one-day STEM conference for middle school students to engage in STEM workshops and explore STEM careers. We are looking for volunteers to help set up on Friday, February 9 or help in a variety of ways and times on Saturday, February 10, 2024. For more information and to sign up, click here.
1/31/2024
Allison Eubanks
Allison.Eubanks@ttu.edu
STEM Core ORDC
Event Date: 2/10/2024
Chemistry Building Room 49
