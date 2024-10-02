TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Complete Your Volunteer Service Hours & Have Fun!
Earn some service hours and make a difference by volunteering at Tech Savvy!  Tech Savvy is a one-day STEM conference for middle school students to engage in STEM workshops and explore STEM careers.  We are looking for volunteers to help set up on Friday, February 9 or help in a variety of ways and times on Saturday, February 10, 2024.  For more information and to sign up, click here.
