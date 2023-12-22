Researchers in the Department

of Biological Sciences are conducting a study to characterize the strengths that diverse students bring to the university.

The research team is trying to capture both seen and unseen aspects of diversity.

If you are a

diverse

undergraduate student majoring in

a STEM field

, we would love to hear your input. To qualify for this study,

please

complete a brief

screening

survey using this link:

https://tlpdc.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eyBkk7ecxuWyKH4

.

Responses to the survey are not being collected for

research and

are

only being collected to identify

students who qualify for the study

.

Qualifying participants will be contacted for an

hour-long

interview. W

e will send a $

30

payment

to all qualifying participants

as a thank-you

!