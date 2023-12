The 2024 TTU MLK Week Planning Committee invites you to the Lunch with Legends honoring Beloved Community Service Changemakers.



This free event will be held on Thursday, January 18, 2024, from 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. in the Student Union Building Ballroom. Beloved Community Service Changemakers.

Click Here to RSVP by January 5,2024 at 12pm.



If you have any questions please contact Crystal Cumberland ( Crystal.Cumberland@ttu.edu or Dr. LaTricia Phillips ( Latricia.Phillips@ttu.edu ). Posted:

12/20/2023



Tricia Phillips



latricia.phillips@ttu.edu



PI Carol Sumner



Time: 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 1/18/2024



SUB Ballroom



