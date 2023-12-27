

HUSC 5345.001: HISTORY & PHILOSOPHY OF EXTENSION EDUCATION

CRN: 68014

Modality : Hybrid (in-person and online/synchronous)

Time : Mondays, 5:00 - 7:50 pm

Location : Human Sciences Room 120

Course Description: An interdisciplinary examination of the historical and philosophical foundations of Extension education with emphasis given to exploring a personal philosophy of learning and to understanding the origins and development of public education programs related to producers, consumers, and families.



Course Purpose: This course is designed to provide students with a knowledge base of the history and philosophy of Extension education and a context for modern-day Extension functions and programs. The Cooperative Extension service is a uniquely American educational public outreach which was developed alongside the land grant institutions of higher learning. For those who desire a career in community outreach and education, understanding the "how" and "why" of Extension -- its earliest origins, the role it has played in our country's development, and its uniqueness as a model for lifelong learning -- can positively impact your effectiveness and satisfaction.





For more information about this course, contact the Advising Office in Human Sciences or Dr. Sara Dodd at sara.dodd@ttu.edu

