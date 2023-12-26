Researchers in the Department of Kinesiology and Sport Management are conducting a research study to evaluate the use of resting metabolism measures to assess indicators of health in exercising women. If you are female, are generally active, use an oral contraceptive, and are between the ages of 18-35, you may be eligible to participate. Everyone who chooses to participate will complete one testing session after an overnight fast. This session will include body composition and metabolism assessments in our laboratory using noninvasive methods as well as one blood draw. You will also complete a few questionnaires. The visit should last about three hours. If you participate, you will be eligible to receive the results of your body composition and metabolism testing. If you would like more information or think you may be interested in participating, please email us at msiedler@ttu.edu.



