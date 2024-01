This class is designed to help you succeed in your academic and professional lives by introducing you to basic communication skills, principles, and contexts in business and professional settings by emphasizing verbal and nonverbal aspects of communication. The class is online and asynchronous (no meeting time), running May 9th - May 25th. CRN: 38474

