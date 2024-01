What happens to populations when contraception is introduced, or migration is curtailed, or medicine gets better? Explore topics like these in SOC 3300 Population Problems, now open for Spring 2024. This course will introduce demographic techniques and concepts and apply them to the examination of social and economic causes of population structure and change. Examples are drawn from a variety of U.S. and international settings. Meets T/TH from 12:30-1:50pm. Posted:

1/2/2024



Originator:

Brandon Wagner



Email:

brandon.wagner@ttu.edu



Department:

SASW





Categories

Academic