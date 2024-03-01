Tech Announce Ad

Title: “The Effect of Capsaicin on Anabolism”

Recruiting: Recreationally Active Resistance Trained Men (ages 18-35 y; performing exercise at least 6 months and 2x/week)

The study will involve:

· 2.4 mg Capsaicin Supplementation

· 3 visits to the laboratory over 3 weeks

· 2 Lower Limb Resistance Exercise Sessions consisting of Leg Press and Knee Extension

· Urine Analysis

· Sleep Tracking

· Body composition analysis

· Performance Testing

· Heart Rate Variability

· Muscle Ultrasound

· Blood Lactate Measurements

· Twelve (12) total blood collections (~ 3 tbsp. each)

· Six (6) muscle biopsies (~50 mg. each)

There is moderate discomfort in obtaining your muscle (aching and cramping), as a small incision will be made to obtain the piece of muscle from your thigh. You can stop participating in this study at any point if you are not comfortable with research measurements, but this will terminate your participation.

If you choose to participate in this study, we will ask that you visit the Applied Exercise Physiology (APL) in the Department of Kinesiology and Sport Management for a total of 3 visits over 3 weeks.

Participants that complete all aspects of this study will be compensated $150.

If interested and is recreationally resistance trained for at least 6 months and 2x/week), Please send your contact information to or njiwan@ttu.edu (512-618-4244)..

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University and is directed by Dr. Hui Ying Luk, Assistant Professor in the Department of Kinesiology and Sports Management, who can be contacted at huiying.luk@ttu.edu.