ENGR 5000 Ethics of AI and Generative AI

The ethics of artificial intelligence and generative artificial intelligence applied to the use of AI application software such as ChatGPT. This is an individual study 3 SCH course that involves extensive hands-on use of AI and Generative AI software applied to research, teaching and professional practice. A syllabus is available on request.

 Required Materials: All materials are provided online in Blackboard.

Technical Requirements: Broadband internet access. Note that this is a 3 SCH course, Be sure that you register for 3 SCH. The information on how to do so is found in https://www.depts.ttu.edu/registrar/docs/TTU-Registration-VC.PDF
Posted:
1/2/2024

Originator:
William Marcy

Email:
william.marcy@ttu.edu

Department:
Murdough Center NIEE


