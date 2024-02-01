The ethics of artificial intelligence and generative artificial intelligence applied to the use of AI application software such as ChatGPT. This is an individual study 3 SCH course that involves extensive hands-on use of AI and Generative AI software applied to research, teaching and professional practice. A syllabus is available on request.

Required Materials: All materials are provided online in Blackboard.

Technical Requirements: Broadband internet access. Note that this is a 3 SCH course, Be sure that you register for 3 SCH. The information on how to do so is found in https://www.depts.ttu.edu/registrar/docs/TTU-Registration-VC.PDF