Library Makerspace workshops are offered both face-to-face and online throughout the spring on topics including CAD for 3D printing, virtual reality, coding, using a Cricut Maker and more.

See a full list of offerings and register here Posted:

1/5/2024



Originator:

Julie Barnett



Email:

julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Department:

Library





Categories

Academic

Departmental