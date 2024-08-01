FEMALE AND MALE ENDURANCE ATHLETES WANTED for a Heat Acclimation and Exercise Performance Study at Texas Tech University, Department of Kinesiology and Sport Management.





Purpose: Investigate the effects of heat acclimation on cool temperature exercise performance and sex differences from heat acclimation.





Eligibility requirements: 1. Obtain a VO2max 50 ml/kg/min for female and 60 ml/kg/min for male 2. Are between the ages of 18-35 years old Subjects will be excluded from the study if they: (1) are less than 110 pounds (2) have a cardiovascular, liver, kidney, metabolic, or pulmonary disease (3) have or are recovering from musculoskeletal injuries (4) are heat acclimatized during physical training in either artificial or natural heat environments within 3 months of study onset (5) currently taking a medication that is known to influence body temperature, including antidepressants, antihistamines, antipsychotics, amphetamines, antihypertensives, anticholinergics, acetaminophen, NSAIDs, aspirin, and diuretics (6) are not aerobically fit (VO2max < 50mL·kg-1 ·min-1 , 60mL·kg-1 ·min-1 females and males, respectively)





Your participation is completely voluntary, and you can stop at any time. This study will require about 22 hours to complete over 8 weeks. You will visit the laboratory for a total of 17 visits. Visit 1 will be about 30 minutes in length. Visit 2 will be around 2 hours in length, visits 3-16 about 75 minutes in length each, and visit 17 about 2 hours. Participants will be assigned to a trial where they will perform endurance exercise training in the heat and in a thermoneutral environment. Blood, urine, and stool samples will be collected during the study. This study may provide you with data, such as lactate threshold results, sweat rate, and internal body temperature that may be of interest to your performance.





In addition, you will receive a total of $200 for completing this study. You will receive $20 for completing Visit 2, $40 for Visits 3-9, $40 for Visits 10-16, and $100 for Visit 17. For more information, contact Marcos Keefe at marcos.keefe@ttu.edu to schedule an information meeting.





This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech.