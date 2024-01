Enjoy and learn about the great composers, styles, and works of western music In MUHL 1308 Music in Western Civilization!

Seats available in:

Section 001 T-Th 9:30-10:50 Section 003 MWF 12:00-12:50 Section 006 MWF 1:00-1:50

Fulfills Core Curriculum Requirement for Creative Arts

For more information contact: Dr. Eric Fried eric.fried@ttu.edu

1/3/2024



Eric Fried



eric.fried@ttu.edu



School of Music





Academic

Departmental