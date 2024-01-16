Are you ready to navigate the 2024-2025 financial aid process with confidence?
We are excited to invite you to our upcoming Financial Aid Workshop, where we will discuss the latest changes and provide essential information to empower your journey toward securing financial assistance for your education.
Join us for Financial Aid Workshop to have all your financial aid questions addressed. This event is open to all students.
Date: January 16, 2024
Time: 5:30-6:30 PM
Location: Student Enrichment Center (2533 15th st.)
Virtual: https://texastech.zoom.us/j/98783378653