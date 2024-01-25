The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute is inviting you to our Spring Open House on Thursday, January 25, 2024 from 3-6pm. There will be light refreshments and you can come and go as you please. This event is also open to the public, so please feel free to stop by to see what OLLI is all about.







Welcome to our unique educational program at Texas Tech University. OLLI is designed for adults over 50 who are still working, semi-retired or fully retired. Join a vibrant and interactive learning community and discover the joy of learning in a fun, friendly and intellectually stimulating environment.