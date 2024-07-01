ART 1309 ART APPRECIATION has changed names. It's now ART 1309 GLOBAL ART & VISUAL CULTURE. Same great class & same 2 degree requirements from one course: Multicultural & Core Creative Arts. 7 class times to choose from for the 2024 Spring Semester. Posted:

1/7/2024



Originator:

Maia Toteva



Email:

Maia.Toteva@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Art





