By the end of the Francoist dictatorship, a seismic shift occurred in Spanish music and popular culture, catalyzed by the emergence of long-haired musicians. This course delves into the phenomenon of rock andaluz, which blossomed in the early 1970's through a fusion of progressive rock from Great Britain and the United States with the rhythms of flamenco, reshaping the musical landscape of Spain indelibly. Throughout this journey, we will uncover the genre's intricate tapestry, spanning its inception, the trailblazing pioneers such as Triana, Alameda, Mezquita and Medina Azahara, and the subsequent wave of visionary Andalusian rock artists who carried the torch forward.