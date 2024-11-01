HUSC 4308 Developing & Evaluating Youth Programs.

The purpose of this course is to provide students with the knowledge and skills necessary to develop and evaluate informal youth development programs. This course

is designed for individuals who are preparing for careers as youth and/or community educators who are expected to deliver high quality, research-based programs in non-tradition/informal learning environments (i.e., out-of-school settings).





For more information, contact Paulina Velez at pauvelez@ttu.edu or the COHS advising office hs.advising@ttu.edu for help with registration.