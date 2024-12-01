Study Abroad Course to Tokyo & Kyoto this June 2024

Earn up to 9 hours!

Courses Offered: COMS 3332 Intercultural Communication, CMI 3377 Designing for Play, and COMS 3320 Media, Technology, and Society in Japan.

Our program will visit Tokyo & Kyoto and will feature visits to: Edo Museum, Imperial Park, Akihabara, Shibuya, Kyoto River Walk, Sagano Bamboo Forest, and Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo Disney Sea.

Please visit this link for more details and to start an application:

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/studyabroad/students/apply/programs/program.php?id=11841