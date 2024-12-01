We are actively seeking Hispanic caregivers of children aged 6 to 10 diagnosed with chronic a illness such as asthma, diabetes, CHD, cystic fibrosis, obesity, cancer, chronic pain/headaches, severe allergies, etc.





What's Involved:

Your participation will involve completing a survey regarding your child's thoughts, emotions, early childhood experiences, and stress-coping strategies. This commitment will only take 20-30 minutes of your time.





Participants will receive a $25 Amazon gift card.





Requirements for Participation:

Primary caregiver of a Hispanic/Latino/a/e child aged 6 to 10 with a chronic illness (asthma, diabetes, CHD, cystic fibrosis, obesity, cancer, chronic pain/headaches, severe allergies, etc.)

Self-identify as Hispanic/Latino/a/e If you meet these criteria and are eager to contribute, we encourage you to get in touch with a study representative at If you meet these criteria and are eager to contribute, we encourage you to get in touch with a study representative at psychology.phablab@ttu.edu



