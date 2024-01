Join us during our monthly Hub Office Hours to get 1-to-1 Raider Success Hub help! Sign up ahead of time through Cornerstone or drop in between the hours of 1:00pm and 2:00pm. Bring any questions you have about RSH.

Spring Hub Office Hours January 11

February 15

March 14

April 11

May 16 Location: Zoom Meeting

Posted:

1/10/2024



Originator:

Elvia Reyes



Email:

Elvia.Reyes@ttu.edu



Department:

Retention Management and Innovation



Event Information

Time: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 1/11/2024



Location:

https://texastech.zoom.us/j/93567744668?pwd=ZlZNcEtlNjJRRTFMYzV0S2RTcVZrUT09



