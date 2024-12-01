The Bat-LSAMP 2024-2025 Application is now LIVE

Applications for BAT-LSAMP 2024-2025 are now open! Join a community that is committed to promoting belonging and excellence in STEM Fields. By joining LSAMP, you'll gain access to mentoring, upper-level STEM tutoring, workshops, and guaranteed undergraduate research experience! Join a community that is committed to promotingand excellence in STEM Fields. By joining LSAMP, you'll gain access to mentoring, upper-level STEM tutoring, workshops, andundergraduate research experience!

For more information, visit our website

Program Benefits Mentoring by older STEM peers and faculty.

Travel support to attend conferences and academic competitions.

Opportunities for careers and support for graduate school.

Earn stipends for serving as a peer mentor, tutoring advanced STEM courses, and more.

Opportunities for a supervised research experience at Texas Tech or University North Texas Dallas. Program Eligibility U.S. citizen, U.S. national, or permanent resident of the U.S.

Declared STEM major

Full-time undergraduate (at least 12 credit hours per semester)

A minimum cumulative GPA of 2.5

Interested in undergraduate research

