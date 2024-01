Information sessions for Government & Public Service Internship Program opportunities in Washington DC and Lubbock for the Summer and Fall semesters. In-person session Friday, Jan 12th 12:30 pm Administration Building, Rm 244. Zoom information session scheduled for Tuesday, Jan 16th 5:30 pm, see @ttuingov on Instagram for details.

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/ttuintern/