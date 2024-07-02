Please make time to meet with over 50 health professional schools at our 13th Annual Health Professions School Fair. The fair will take place in the SUB Ballroom from 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. on Wed., Feb. 7th. No need to pre-register, check in at the door. Students will also have an opportunity to join a pre-health organization or meet with a pre-health advisor at the fair. Organized by the Office of Pre-Professional Health Careers, https://www.depts.ttu.edu/pphc/HealthFair.php Posted:

1/18/2024



Originator:

Amy Perez



Email:

Amy.Perez@ttu.edu



Department:

Pre Professional Health Care



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 2/7/2024



Location:

SUB Ballroom



