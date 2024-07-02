TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Attend the Health Professions School Fair – Feb. 7th, SUB Ballroom
Please make time to meet with over 50 health professional schools at our 13th Annual Health Professions School Fair. The fair will take place in the SUB Ballroom from 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. on Wed., Feb. 7th. No need to pre-register, check in at the door. Students will also have an opportunity to join a pre-health organization or meet with a pre-health advisor at the fair. Organized by the Office of Pre-Professional Health Careers, https://www.depts.ttu.edu/pphc/HealthFair.php
Posted:
1/18/2024

Originator:
Amy Perez

Email:
Amy.Perez@ttu.edu

Department:
Pre Professional Health Care

Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 2/7/2024

Location:
SUB Ballroom

