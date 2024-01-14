Do you have a strong interest in both history and music?

Do you have at-least-intermediate skills on a reed or brass instrument?

Interested in serious (but fun) study of an early instrument?





Texas Tech’s 1-credit Historical Performance Ensemble is recruiting NOW for our historical winds ensemble (shawms, an ancestor of the oboe; sackbut, the ancestor of the trombone; dulcian, ancestor of the bassoon, and yes, we have instruments!) These wind bands, called “Loud Bands,” were very popular in the Renaissance era, and are a great opportunity for both learning about early music and sharing community with others with similar interests. You don’t have to be a music major, but you do have to have some facility with either reed or brass instruments, and be willing to commit to at least one rehearsal a week and practice time. Please contact Angela Mariani in the School of Music (angelamariani.smith@ttu.edu).



