Students looking to meet with a certified University Life Coach, may schedule an appointment by visiting Raider Success Hub at success.ttu.edu and searching Coaching: University Coaching. You may also call our office at (806) 742-7774 or visit us at Drane Hall 227. Our coaching pathways include: Academic, Engagement, Life, and General. Coaching is a great tool to help you get to where you want to be. Schedule your coaching today!