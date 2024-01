Stop by the EOC on the Go table set up in the IMSE building from 11:30-2:00 on Monday, January 22nd to enter our drawing for WCOE exclusive giveaways and learn about services available to you as an engineering student!

Posted:

1/18/2024



Originator:

Lindsey Crowley-Scott



Email:

lindsey.crowley-scott@ttu.edu



Department:

Engineering



Event Information

Time: 11:30 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 1/22/2024



Location:

IMSE First Floor Hallway



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic