Come one, come all to The Commons on March 21st for a Banana Split extravaganza! Join us from 11 am to 8 pm for a fun-filled afternoon of creating your own customizable banana splits. With a variety of toppings to choose from, including hot fudge, sprinkles, and chopped nuts, the possibilities are endless. Bring your friends and make it a sweet celebration. We'll see you there!

Banana Splits at The Commons in Talkington Hall

March 21, 2024

11 am to 8 pm

Check location for menu, while supplies last!

We hope to see you there! #BananaSplits #EatAtTexasTech

All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu or call (806) 742-1360



Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and X @EatAtTexasTech! Learn about special events, giveaways, new food locations, tasty treats, and more!!!

Feed Your Inner Red Raider!

hospitality.ttu.edu

hospitality@ttu.edu