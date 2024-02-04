Attention all pretzel enthusiasts! The Commons is excited to announce our Giant Pretzels event, happening on Thursday, April 4th from 11 am to 8 pm. Join us for a day filled with giant, soft pretzels, served hot and fresh out of the oven. Choose from a variety of delicious toppings, including mustard, cheese, and more! Don't miss this chance to indulge in some of the best pretzels around. We can't wait to see you there!

Giant Pretzels at The Commons in Talkington Hall

April 4, 2024

11 am to 8 pm

Check location for menu, while supplies last!

