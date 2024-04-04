If you are a current international student and have a few minutes to spare please consider taking this short survey to help use better understand the "Utilization of On-Campus Wellness Services at Texas Tech" by international students.
This survey aims to understand the wellness need of international students during their time at Texas Tech. Your anonymous and confidential contribution to this study would mean a great deal to better support current and future international students at Texas Tech.
Please visit the link here to begin the survey (Survey Link) The survey from start to finish should take about 12-15 minutes.
For questions on this study, you may contact the Co-Investigator of this study, Kathleen Cade-Gerzon at kathleen.cade-gerzon@ttu.edu
Thank you
This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.