To register, go to Cornerstone at HR at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx. Enter your eraider username and password if requested. Click the library link in the top left corner (icon looks like few books), click “Budget Basics” from the menu that appears on the right and select it. Then select Budget Basic for 3/20/2024, 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM CST. (We recommend using Google Chrome for this system).

Keep in mind that a minimum of 3 people is needed for the training to be conducted. We look forward to having you!