Participants are needed for scent study! ($20 Amazon Gift Card)

Both male and female participants aged 18 and older interested in luxury fashion brands are needed to participate in a research study about the effects of scent on luxury consumers’ memory and emotion using an EEG (electroencephalogram) experiment, which detects the electrical activity of your brain. You will be asked to attach electrode stickers on your forehead, smell a few different scents, and answer the questions. 


This research should take about 1 hour to complete. We will provide you with a $20 Amazon Gift Card at the end of the study participation. Interested participants should contact Dr. Julie Chang at julie.chang@ttu.edu or 806.834.5521.


If you are interested in, please sign up below on the link.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.
1/23/2024

Hyo Chang

julie.chang@ttu.edu

Hospitality and Retail Mgmt

All Day Event
Event Date: 1/23/2024

TBD

