The Study Abroad for Teachers in San José, Costa Rica program from the College of Education is a three-week summer program that costs only $2,850. The program will take place in Summer II 2024 from July 7 to 28. It is open to all undergraduate students in the College of Education. Students live in apartments and attend classes at LEAD UNIVERSITY. The program offers language and cultural immersion, hands on field experience at CEDES Don Bosco Bilingual School, and experiential learning opportunities. Students also participate in field trips to some of the country’s must-see areas, such as DOKA Coffee Plantation, La Paz Waterfall Gardens, Irazú Volcano, and Manuel Antonio National Park and Beach. They also take some Spanish classes. Students will take EDTP 3312.262, which is on their degree plan, and obtain 3 credits. To apply for the program, click here to access the website. Apply now. There will be a meeting on Friday, January 26, from 4:00 to 5:00 pm, for students who need help to complete their program and scholarship applications. Here is the information for the meeting: Link: https://texastech.zoom.us/j/94364313172?pwd=MDlYQ2VjYW9aMzM3ZU5CQUZjb3hUQT09 Meeting ID: 943 6431 3172

Passcode: 185585 Applicants will complete their Texas Tech Study Abroad Competitive Scholarships during the meeting. Start applying here. For more information, or if you need a recording of the orientation meeting that was held last week, contact the Program Director, Dr. Comfort Pratt, at c.pratt@ttu.edu or the Faculty Leaders, Dr. Delia Carrizales (delia.carrizales@ttu.edu) and Dr. Fernando Valle (f.valle@ttu.edu).

Event Information

Time: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 1/26/2024



Location:

ZOOM



