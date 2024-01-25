Many graduate students are surprised by the expectations surrounding academic writing at the Masters and Doctoral levels. If you’re a graduate student who has felt frustrated in your research process by writing skills like grammar, sentence structure, paraphrasing or paragraph organization, we’d like to invite you to apply for our Foundational Writing Skills February Intensive.





This workshop series will contain four-sessions, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:30-3:30PM on February 6, 8, 13, and 15. This series is cohort-based, and in-person attendance at all four sessions is required. (Due to the hands-on nature of many of the activities, there is no Zoom component to this series at this time.)





Objectives:





By the end of this intensive, we will have

· covered a refresher on grammatical and sentence structure basics,

· practiced techniques to improve paraphrasing and synthesis skills, and

· explored ways to increase clarity, complexity, and cohesion in our writing at the sentence and paragraph level.





Expectations:

Attend and actively participate in each session (2 hours, twice a week, for two weeks)

Interactively engage with fellow participants on workshop activities

Provide outside articles from your field for exercises as requested.

Complete feedback survey at the final session (5-10 minutes)