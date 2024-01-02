Parent and Family Relations is pleased to announce the availability of scholarships for the 2024-2025 academic year. The scholarship awards are $1,000 apiece. Details for the scholarships are as follows:

Awards are for the 2024-2025 academic year

Students must be enrolled full time at Texas Tech University in the Fall 2024 and Spring 2025 semesters (unless graduating December 2024)

Undergraduate and Graduate students are eligible to apply

Students must have at least a 2.75 institutional and current GPA

Application deadline is February 15th at 11:59 p.m.

More information and the application link can be found at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/parentrelations/scholarships.php