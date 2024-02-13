Parent and Family Relations is pleased to announce the availability of scholarships for the 2024-2025 academic year. The scholarship awards are $1,000 apiece. Details for the scholarships are as follows:
- Awards are for the 2024-2025 academic year
- Students must be enrolled full time at Texas Tech University in the Fall 2024 and Spring 2025 semesters (unless graduating December 2024)
- Undergraduate and Graduate students are eligible to apply
- Students must have at least a 2.75 institutional and current GPA
Application deadline is February 15th at 11:59 p.m.
More information and the application link can be found at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/parentrelations/scholarships.php