Deadline this Thursday! Parent & Family Relations Scholarships

Parent and Family Relations is pleased to announce the availability of scholarships for the 2024-2025  academic year. The scholarship awards are $1,000 apiece. Details for the scholarships are as follows:

  • Awards are for the 2024-2025 academic year
  • Students must be enrolled full time at Texas Tech University in the Fall 2024 and Spring 2025 semesters (unless graduating December 2024)
  • Undergraduate and Graduate students are eligible to apply
  • Students must have at least a 2.75 institutional and current GPA
Application deadline is February 15th at 11:59 p.m. 

More information and the application link can be found at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/parentrelations/scholarships.php 
2/13/2024

Christine Self

christine.self@ttu.edu

Parent Relations


