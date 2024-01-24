Come join us this summer and study abroad in Costa Rica with Texas Tech University during Summer I, 2024. We will be exploring ecological relationships and herpetofauna in a variety of ecosystems and witnessing conservation initiatives first-hand.





You will take both courses NRM 4324/6324 Tropical Ecology and Conservation and NRM 4301/6002 Tropical Field Herpetology





The TTU study abroad deadline for registration is March 1st so don't delay! For more information, including permission of the instructor, please contact Dr. Griffis-Kyle at kerry.griffis-kyle@ttu.edu.