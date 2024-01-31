In accordance with Texas Education Code §51.9337 (b)(5) and Chapter 07 of the Texas Tech University System Regents’ Rules, employees are required and respectfully requested to complete this training on the selection of appropriate procurement methods and information resources procurement technologies.



The course is required for all faculty, staff members, and/or student employees (collectively “employees”) who exercise purchasing and/or contracting authority on behalf of the university. This includes those with the status of financial manager, approver, requestor; those individuals who possess shopper permissions in TechBuy; any employee authorized by Regents’ Rules to sign a contract; or any employee with authority to use a PCard.



Employees are required to take the training by the 60th day of employment and a renewal training every two years afterwards.



To view or update your registration, please login to Cornerstone using your eRaider credentials.



For questions and/or concerns regarding the training, please contact Christopher Gerik, Procurement Services, at (806) 742-3844, or e-mail contract.training@ttu.edu.



For technical support with the training system, please contact Human Resources Systems at hrs.systems@ttu.edu.



We earnestly appreciate your time and commitment to assist Texas Tech University and the Texas Tech University System maintain compliance with our statutory requirements.