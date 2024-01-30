TTU HomeTechAnnounce

AI Literacy at Lunchtime

Join the University Libraries face-to-face in Library Room 309 and online for the AI Literacy at Lunchtime series. This 8-part series will delve deep into the topics surrounding AI and its use in higher education. Each session will take place from noon to 1 p.m. We will be a discussion-based and interactive group. Please come with your questions and experiences to share with us. Preregister for each of the sessions on the University Libraries Workshops calendar. Sessions will be recorded and sent to participants who signed up.

Feb 7:  Part 1, Overview and Critical Examination

Feb. 14: Part 2,  Evaluating Generative AI Tools

Feb. 21: Part 3, AI Tools for Writing

Feb. 27: Part 4, AI Prompt Engineering

March 6: Part 5, AI Tools for Research

March 20: Part 6, AI Photos and Art

March 27: Part 7, AI, Ethics, and Social Justice

April 3: Part 8, AI and Copyright

