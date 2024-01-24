What is it like to write with others in VR environments?

User experience researcher Dr. Jason Tham (jason.tham@ttu.edu) and his team are seeking participants to experience writing activities within virtual reality (VR) environments. Participants will play with a few productivity VR apps in the UX Research Lab (Humanities Building, Room 354) and complete a series of mini tasks. Each session will include a brief interview. All levels of VR experience are welcome! If interested, please email Dr. Tham (jason.tham@ttu.edu) to set up an appointment.



This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University. Posted:

1/24/2024



Originator:

Jason Tham



Email:

Jason.Tham@ttu.edu



Department:

English





