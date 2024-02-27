The Clery Act requires that information regarding any school sponsored student trips be documented with the institution so Clery crime statistics can be requested from necessary law enforcement agencies.

By completing the form for school sponsored student trips, you are satisfying your duty as an employee of Texas Tech University as it pertains to student travel reporting.

The form can be found at https://banapps.texastech.edu/ITIS/StudentTravel/home

Contact Claire Nevarez, Clery Compliance Officer, at Claire.nevarez@ttu.edu with any questions.