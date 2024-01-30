Faculty Reporting: Via Faculty Success Platform!

Faculty members will be able to indicate their outreach and engagement activities in the Teaching, Scholarship/Research, or Service sections of their Faculty Success accounts by selecting from a drop-down menu whether the activity involved “Outreach,” “Engagement,” or “Engaged Scholarship.” In order to ensure inclusion in 2022 Annual Reports, faculty should submit their activities according to their department’s annual reporting deadline (generally, by January 31, 2024). Faculty are also encouraged to input additional details about these activities by clicking on the “Outreach and Engagement Survey” link in Faculty Success.

Staff and Unit Reporting: Via the Raiders Engaged Online Survey!

TTU Staff should use the Raiders Engaged Survey for the reporting of outreach and engagement activities. They may report individually conducted activities or submit aggregate data on any unit-sponsored activities.



The deadline for Calendar Year 2023 submissions is February 5, 2024.

For further information and examples of outreach and engagement activities, visit the Outreach and Engagement Assessment page on the Outreach and Engagement website. For technical questions, please contact IT Help Central at (806)742-4357 (HELP).

