Online and Face-to-Face Masters Degree in Higher Education Administration

Texas Tech University's Masters of Education in Higher Education Administration is a program designed to prepare graduates for work in higher education, advance their careers, or continue to a doctoral degree. The master's degree (30 credit hours) can be completed in 2-years (online format) or 18 months (face-to-face format). We are currently accepting applications for the Fall 2024 semester. 

* Develop new skills and understanding of higher education administration
* Learn how to develop, assess, and manage programs in higher education

For more information, or to apply, please visit:
https://www.depts.ttu.edu/education/graduate/psychology-and-leadership/higher_education/  

You may contact:  

Irene Arellano, PhD

Assistant Professor of Practice

irene.arellano@ttu.edu

806.834.8528
Posted:
1/31/2024

Originator:
Irene Arellano

Email:
irene.arellano@ttu.edu

Department:
EDUC Ed Psych Leadrshp Counseling


