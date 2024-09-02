LGBTQ students are needed to participate in a research study looking into the efficacy of group therapy. You will be asked to participate in 8 weekly group therapy sessions being held in the Psychology clinic, as well as a 6-month follow-up survey. This research should only take 1.5 hour per session (12 hours total) to complete. For participating, you will be compensated up to three $25 gift cards. You will receive one at the beginning of the research, one at the end of the study, and one for completing a 6-month follow-up survey. Project is being run through the Department of Psychological Sciences.

Qualifications for the study are to be 18 years or older, and to identify as LGBTQ+. If interested, and fit the qualifications, please use this link

This study has been approved by the Texas Tech University Human Research Protection Program. Posted:

2/9/2024



Originator:

Dannie Haakinson



Email:

dhaakins@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Research

