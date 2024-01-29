Want to teach dual credit biology courses? Looking to advance your career with a master’s in both education (C&I) and biology? The Masters of Education in Curriculum and Instruction (C&I) general education track at TTU has a dual credit pathway of 18.0 graduate credit hours in biology. This 36-hour, online degree provides dual credit preparation for secondary science teachers with 18 hours in C&I and 18 hours in biology. With this degree, graduates may seek TEA credentialing (with their official transcript) as an approved instructor to teach dual credit courses on the high school campus or on a college campus. If you have any questions, please reach out!